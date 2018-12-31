Armed and masked man arrested after allegedly heading to fulfill 'prophecy' at Texas church

Tony Albert was stopped and arrested after allegedly being armed and masked, then heading to fulfill 'prophecy' at a Seguin church.

SEGUIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man has been arrested after allegedly being on his way to fulfill a 'prophecy' at an unidentified church.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Tony Albert, was spotted just before 7 a.m. allegedly carrying a handgun in the 2400 block of West Kingsbury Street.

An off-duty police officer observed Albert as an "oddly dressed" male wearing tactical-style clothing and a surgical face mask. Albert was also allegedly carrying a loaded firearm with extra ammunition.

According to court documents, Albert has a lengthy criminal history. He's been arrested at least six times in Harris County alone on various charges dating back to 2009. He was also arrested in 2017 and charged with assaulting a family member.

In a court filing, Albert wrote that he is associated with Messianic Judaism, which is a modern religious movement that combines Christianity with elements of Judaism. Additionally he stated that he is a part of the First Church of Cannabis, a religious organization that maintains marijuana is a healing plant.

Albert was arrested and transported to Guadalupe County Jail, where he was booked on a $100,000 bond for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm.
