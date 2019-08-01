Ardmore bridge over Brays Bayou closing for 1 year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ardmore bridge over Brays Bayou in the Third Ward is closing for reconstruction.The Harris County Flood Control District says it is rebuilding the bridge to make it higher, longer and wider in an effort to reduce flooding along the bayou. The bridge connects North and South MacGregor Way, east of Highway 288.During the bridge closure, the city of Houston will monitor the traffic signal at nearby Scott Street in order to efficiently handle traffic flow over the bayou in that location. Also, on South MacGregor Way from Oakmont to Ardmore, traffic flow will beduring construction.Renderings provided by the Harris County Flood Control District show how the bridge will look when construction crews finish the bridge. The west side of the bridge will have a U-turn only lane from South to North MacGregor, and the east side will have a much wider sidewalk.The bridge reconstruction is expected to take one year.