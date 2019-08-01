Ardmore bridge over Brays Bayou closing for 1 year

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ardmore bridge over Brays Bayou in the Third Ward is closing for reconstruction.

The Harris County Flood Control District says it is rebuilding the bridge to make it higher, longer and wider in an effort to reduce flooding along the bayou. The bridge connects North and South MacGregor Way, east of Highway 288.

During the bridge closure, the city of Houston will monitor the traffic signal at nearby Scott Street in order to efficiently handle traffic flow over the bayou in that location. Also, on South MacGregor Way from Oakmont to Ardmore, traffic flow will be only one-way eastbound during construction.

Renderings provided by the Harris County Flood Control District show how the bridge will look when construction crews finish the bridge. The west side of the bridge will have a U-turn only lane from South to North MacGregor, and the east side will have a much wider sidewalk.

The bridge reconstruction is expected to take one year.

SEE ALSO: Bridge construction lasting up to a year could cause delays getting to NRG

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sues ExxonMobil for violating state's Clean Air Act
How to file a claim in the ExxonMobil Baytown fire
Restaurant sued over sex assault allegations for 2nd time in 1 year
'Bachelor in Paradise' star gives birth to 2nd child in closet
JJ Watt swaps gear with service member at Texans camp
Barefoot toddler found alone in street reunited with mom
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
Show More
Cypress paramedic teaches woman how he saved her 7 years later
Vince Young moves back to Houston, encourages charitable work
This hidden Houston store offers huge discounts
Art gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
More TOP STORIES News