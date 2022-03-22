Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide were retired from sheriff's office, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to a welfare check at a residence located at the 5300 blk of Summit Hollow Drive. Units arrived on scene and discovered an adult male and female deceased. Preliminary info appears to be a murder-suicide. Both are believed to be retired members of 1/2 pic.twitter.com/g1UGUV1ZaO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 22, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman were found dead Tuesday morning in what Harris County deputies said they believe to be a murder-suicide.Deputies were responding to a welfare check at a home in the 5300 block of Summit Hollow Drive at about 10:58 a.m., according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Gonzalez said both individuals are believed to be retired members of the sheriff's office.The relationship between the man and woman was not clear.Investigators are headed to the scene.