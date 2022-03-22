Arts & Entertainment

Anthony Anderson shares spotlight with Mama Doris on ABC game show 'To Tell the Truth'

By Sandy Kenyon
Anthony Anderson shares spotlight with mom on 'To Tell the Truth'

The TV comedy "Black-ish" made Anthony Anderson a star, but he's become even more famous as one half of a comedy team: a mother-son duo on the prime time game show "To Tell The Truth."

The old format, in which contestants try to guess who's lying and who is telling the truth, has been given new life by Anderson and his mother, who is know affectionately as Mama Doris.

His mom said happily that folks tell her they tune in just to hear what she's going to say next.

"They tell me, 'Your son loves you, really loves you,'" she said.

Clearly that's the case, and Anderson couldn't be happier to share the spotlight -- although there is a lot of good natured ribbing going on between them.

"This is what my mother always wanted to do, and it never happened for her," he said. "So for me to be the position of giving my mother the opportunity to be the star that she is and she always wanted to be is truly a blessing."

Anderson said that wherever he goes in the world, folks want to know, "Where's Mama Doris and how come she isn't with you?"

He recalled a bellman at a hotel in Dubai who was particularly upset not to meet Mama Doris.

"To Tell The Truth" airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on this ABC station.
