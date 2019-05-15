Another small plane flips upside down at airport

According to a tweet posted by the Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the crash at Wolfe Airpark shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They say the pilot was not injured during the crash, and believe the 1966 Cessna aircraft flipped over while the pilot was attempting to land.
Wolf Airport Update: The aircraft is a 1966 Cessna. Preliminary report indicates it flipped while landing. The pilot did not sustain any injuries. @TxDPSSoutheast will secure the scene until FAA arrives. No additional information is available for release at this time. pic.twitter.com/hGzpqhFJZ1— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) May 15, 2019
The airport is located in Brazoria County, less than five miles from Manvel High School near Highway 6.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
