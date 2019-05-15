Another small plane flips upside down at airport

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a small plane crash at a Manvel airport.

According to a tweet posted by the Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the crash at Wolfe Airpark shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the pilot was not injured during the crash, and believe the 1966 Cessna aircraft flipped over while the pilot was attempting to land.



The airport is located in Brazoria County, less than five miles from Manvel High School near Highway 6.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Our SkyEye crew believes the plane overturned after hitting a grassy patch while taxiing along the runway.

