Preliminary info on Hooks Airport: single-engine aircraft. Only one occupant, pilot, no reported injuries. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 14, 2019

Hooks Airport: @TxDPSSoutheast has someone enroute. The scene will be held for FAA & NTSB #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 14, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are responding after a plane flipped over at Hooks Airport in Spring.Our SkyEye crew believes the Cessna was taxiing when the wheel hit a grassy area, overturning the plane.Firefighters and other first responders are at the scene. No injuries have been reported.