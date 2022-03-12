animal rescue

'The easiest catch I've ever had': Fake parrot spotted in N.J. woods triggers real rescue effort

"This was probably the easiest catch I've ever had," said the animal control officer who was called to the scene.
EMBED <>More Videos

Rescued parrot turns out to be someone’s fake feathered friend

PRINCETON, New Jersey -- An animal control officer was called out to rescue a parrot in Princeton, New Jersey.

But what appeared to be someone's feathered friend turned out to be a fake.

It all started when a concerned citizen named Tim Lynch spotted what appeared to be a parrot in a wooded area on Wednesday.

He was alarmed thinking someone's exotic bird must have flown out a window.

He snapped a photo and sent it to his nephew, a sergeant, in the Princeton Police Department.



Concerned, especially because of the poor weather, the sergeant urgently dispatched Animal Control Officer Jim Ferry to rescue the parrot.

He met up with Lynch at the scene and the intense rescue effort got underway.

"The two of us were walking back there not wanting to scare away it so it flies away, and as we get closer I'm thinking 'oh my gosh, this poor thing is dead,'" Lynch said. "We're about two feet away, he's about to throw the net over it, and he goes 'it's fake.'"

"We have a saying in Animal Control that a sick or injured animal is very easy to catch, and this was probably the easiest catch I've ever had," Ferry said.

Princeton police posted a photo of Officer Ferry cradling the ceramic bird after the rescue.



He brought it back Princeton police department in a cage.

It's now perched inside the police station until its owner is located.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsprinceton boroughnew jerseyanimal rescuebirdsfeel goodpolice
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Dog rescued from kill shelter now inspires on the ice
Potbelly pig featured in maternity photoshoot welcomes 3 piglets
Wis. hunters set tangled bucks free instead of killing them: VIDEO
VIDEO: Sea lion gets help after somehow making its way onto freeway
TOP STORIES
Ukrainian mother and son set up fundraiser to help refugees in crisis
Feels-like temps in the 20s this morning... changes coming
Sex trafficked victims endured additional abuse at local shelter
Deshaun Watson faces no criminal charges in sexual assault lawsuits
'Mechanical issue' diverted Houston flight in Austin
Single mom loses life savings in wire fraud
Higher nightly fares in Galveston won't stop tourists
Show More
Warrant served at county offices as contract investigation intensifies
Texas judge hears case on state's transgender youth investigations
Texas clinics' lawsuit over abortion ban is 'effectively over'
History of violence between couple accused of abandoning kids
Mother charged with child endangerment after 4 children found alone
More TOP STORIES News