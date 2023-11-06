American Idol's Grace Leer visits Aulani, Disney's Resort and Spa

The last time Grace Leer was in Disney's Aulani was when she was competing on American Idol in 2020, trying to make it to the top 20. Now, she's visiting Aulani for a relaxing getaway to enjoy everything the resort has to offer.

The oceanfront villas at Aulani are filled with breathtaking views.

Leer expressed to us, "We do have a video of us walking in and realizing that you open the doors and it's just the beautiful pool of Aulani and the oceanfront view. It's just amazing."

At Aulani, guests can relax in the lazy river, try paddle board yoga, canoe, enjoy the spa and immerse themselves in the culture through food and music. Grace talked to us about the luau she experienced.

"We were so blown away by the dancing... and it's an immediate learning of the Hawaiian culture here and what it means for them, and for them to share it in such a beautiful way. It's so fun," she said.

