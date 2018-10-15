Authorities searched Monday for a 13-year-old girl they believe is in danger after her parents were found dead in their western Wisconsin home.Deputies went to the home in Barron after dispatchers received a 911 call from an unknown person at around 1 a.m. Monday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. He said they found the bodies of Jayme Closs' parents. He also said there had been gunshots, but he stopped short of saying that's how the couple died.The Sheriff's Department identified Jayme's parents as 56-year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs."At the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That's our goal. That's our only goal right now," Fitzgerald said at a news briefing.Investigators don't have any leads or suspects, but they have enlisted the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI, which has agents who specialize in missing children cases, the sheriff said. He said Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents' deaths.Deputies searched the area around the family's home with drones and infrared equipment, but they didn't find any clues as to her whereabouts. Fitzgerald said investigators are frustrated they haven't developed any leads and asked for the public's help with any information about what could have happened to the girl.Officers also were at Jayme's middle school talking with her friends and acquaintances, hoping to develop some leads, officials said.An Amber Alert was issued Monday for Jayme, although it did not include information about a suspect or vehicle.Jayme is described as 5-feet tall and 100 pounds, with strawberry-blond hair and green eyes.Police asked anyone with information to call their 24-hour tip line at 1-855-744-3879.Barron is about 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.