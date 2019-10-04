Amber Alert in Houston canceled, was result of domestic disturbance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement cancelled a Houston-area Amber Alert Thursday evening after investigators were told by a witness that a girl was taken by force.

According to Houston police, a man who police were seeking since the same morning informed authorities that what looked like a kidnapping was actually a domestic disturbance.

The man told police he was arguing with his girlfriend when he drove away with the female.



Police said the female confirmed the man's account adding an investigation continues.


Earlier, a tow truck driver told authorities he witnessed a black man grab a child, put her in a headlock and force her into his car in the 5600 block of Selinsky Road.
