11-year-old girl last seen in Missouri City after police believe she was abducted by 28-year-old man

Imani Stephens, 11, is at the center of the alert after Missouri City police reported she was abducted by 28-year-old Daniel Diaz.
Police described Imani as a Black girl weighing about 111 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 2 inches. She has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on both wrists. Imani was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants, and Crocs.
The only description police provided for Diaz is that he stands at 5 feet, 8 inches and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a gray new model pickup truck in Missouri City.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Imani Stephens from Missouri City, TX, on 07/22/2022. pic.twitter.com/w5halpreyR— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 22, 2022
If you know any information regarding the abduction, you are urged to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.