amber alert

11-year-old girl last seen in Missouri City after police believe she was abducted by 28-year-old man

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl out of Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for an 11-year-old girl, who police believe to be in grave or immediate danger, out of Missouri City.

Imani Stephens, 11, is at the center of the alert after Missouri City police reported she was abducted by 28-year-old Daniel Diaz.

Police described Imani as a Black girl weighing about 111 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 2 inches. She has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on both wrists. Imani was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants, and Crocs.

The only description police provided for Diaz is that he stands at 5 feet, 8 inches and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a gray new model pickup truck in Missouri City.



If you know any information regarding the abduction, you are urged to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.
