Amber Alert discontinued for 3 children from Connecticut last seen in Sealy

EMBED <>More Videos

An Amber Alert has been issued for three children out of Connecticut who were last seen in Texas.

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have discontinued an Amber Alert that was issued in February for three missing children out of Connecticut who were last seen in Texas.



The Amber Alert was issued in February out of Waterbury, Connecticut. Police in Waterbury said they were searching for 7-year-old Maddison McGrath, 5-year-old Dylan McGrath, and 2-year-old Maryah Matthew.

According to Waterbury police, the Amber Alert was discontinued because there has been no new information on the missing kids

At the time the Amber Alert was issued, authorities added they were are also searching for a man and a woman in connection to their abduction.

According to a press release, they are looking for Crystal McGrath, 29 and Lester Joy Black, 38.

The suspects are reportedly driving a 2002 maroon Volvo S60, with Connecticut license plate 417-YTY.

Authorities say McGrath and Black were last heard from in Sealy, Texas.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
connecticutsealychildrenamber alertabduction
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
No bodies found at former Clear Lake Golf Course: Officials
Here are all of the Astros giveaways you'll covet in 2019
DWI suspect seen driving with two tires on her car in Humble
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect barricaded in car on I-55
Brief lockout lifted at 3 Galena Park ISD schools
Mom, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
Galveston police offer reward for murder suspect
Semi-truck spills Modelo beer across freeway on-ramp
Most expensive car ever sold goes for $19 million
LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on career scoring list
Mario Batali gives up stake in all his restaurants
More TOP STORIES News