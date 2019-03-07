Amber Alert discontinued for 3 children from Connecticut last seen in Sealy

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Madison McGrath, Dylan McGrath, and Maryah Matthew from Waterbury, CT, on 03/07/19, CT plate 417-YTY pic.twitter.com/hTtwAWorno — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 7, 2019

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have discontinued an Amber Alert that was issued in February for three missing children out of Connecticut who were last seen in Texas.The Amber Alert was issued in February out of Waterbury, Connecticut. Police in Waterbury said they were searching for 7-year-old Maddison McGrath, 5-year-old Dylan McGrath, and 2-year-old Maryah Matthew.According to Waterbury police, the Amber Alert was discontinued because there has been no new information on the missing kidsAt the time the Amber Alert was issued, authorities added they were are also searching for a man and a woman in connection to their abduction.According to a press release, they are looking for Crystal McGrath, 29 and Lester Joy Black, 38.The suspects are reportedly driving a 2002 maroon Volvo S60, with Connecticut license plate 417-YTY.Authorities say McGrath and Black were last heard from in Sealy, Texas.