Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy out of Mathis, Texas

MATHIS, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen in Mathis, Texas.

Police described Enrique Hernandez as a Hispanic male who's 3'11" tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.



Authorities are also searching for 22-year-old Stephanie Olivarez in connections with the boy's abduction. She's described as a Hispanic woman, standing 5'6", weighing 223 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Olivarez is believed to be driving a red, 2002 Dodge Neon with the Texas license plate number - LDR8421.

Authorities believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the child's abduction, is urged to call the Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amber alertabductionmissing children
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston city budget passes without layoffs, mayor says
More than 2,500 Texans tested positive for COVID-19 in single-day record
Different order coming for Harris County, judge says
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
Full text, video of George Floyd's brother's testimony to Congress
Powerful musical tribute to George Floyd goes viral
Show More
Body found during search for missing teen in San Jacinto River
2 men caught on video robbing, shooting man in daylight
Texas A&M University announces longer school days, classes on Saturdays this fall
TEA orders millions of PPE for districts amid pandemic
Texas reports 2,000 virus patients in hospitals for first time
More TOP STORIES News