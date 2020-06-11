Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old boy out of Mathis, Texas

MATHIS, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy who was last seen in Mathis, Texas.Police described Enrique Hernandez as a Hispanic male who's 3'11" tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.Authorities are also searching for 22-year-old Stephanie Olivarez in connections with the boy's abduction. She's described as a Hispanic woman, standing 5'6", weighing 223 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Olivarez is believed to be driving a red, 2002 Dodge Neon with the Texas license plate number - LDR8421.Authorities believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger.Anyone with information regarding the child's abduction, is urged to call the Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113.