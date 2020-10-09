amazon

BBB warns of scammers posing as Amazon employees to steal customers' personal information

NEW YORK -- A new report from the Better Business Bureau warns about con artists who could steal personal information by posing as Amazon employees ahead of Prime Day.

The organization told "Good Morning America" that shoppers should be aware of bogus calls that claim to be from Amazon's "Fraud Department" and instruct victims to "press one" to speak to an executive.

The calls sometimes show up as legitimate numbers from the BBB and other credible organizations

"Once you press one, you open yourselves up to whatever it is they're wanting from you, your personal information, your Social Security, your bank, your driver's license," said Lori Wilson, the CEO of the BBB's Oakland office.

RELATED: What to know about 2020 Amazon Prime Day
EMBED More News Videos

Attention shoppers! We now have dates for this year's Amazon Prime Day! But you can also help out small businesses while you shop. Here's how.



The BBB said the scammers tell victims that they have problems with their Amazon accounts, like a lost package or a declined credit card payment.

They then ask for personal information like an Amazon account login, credit card number or date of birth.

"They're targeting anybody with a phone. Whether it's a business or whether it's a somebody who doesn't own their own company, you're a target," Wilson said.

Amazon told "GMA" that the company works hard to protect against "bad actors that fraudulently use our brand."

The company said customers should be skeptical of unsolicited calls and avoid making payments outside the Amazon website.

Consumers should also ignore demands for urgent action, as scammers want victims to react fast without thinking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amazonbetter business bureauu.s. & worldscam
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZON
Amazon to give frontline workers $300 bonus
How to watch ABC13 on your streaming device
Amazon to hire about 2,800 jobs in Houston area
More retailers have deals of their own on Amazon Prime Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
Show More
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Visitation scheduled for 36-year HPD vet who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News