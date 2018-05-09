PACKAGE THEFT

Alvin woman says man who walked away with package claimed he 'needed a big box'

EMBED </>More Videos

An Alvin woman chased down a man who walked off with a package from her front porch. His excuse? He needed a box. (KTRK)

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
An Alvin woman said she wasn't buying a man's story when she confronted him after taking a package off of her front porch.

Danika Korenek posted doorbell camera footage on Facebook of a person picking up a large box from her home before walking away.

According to her, the box wasn't on her porch more than five minutes after a UPS delivery worker made the drop.

Korenek is then seen coming out of her home and rushing up to the man as he kept walking. When she asked what the person was doing with the package, she says he claimed he "needed a big box."

She said she was shaking as she told the man that the box was in fact not empty and that any empties would be left on the curb rather than the front porch.

Korenek posted a second video showing the two walking back to the house and the man putting the parcel back. She said she filed a report with the police department.

The woman's post to Facebook has drawn some praise for her confrontation of the man, while others called her crazy because the man could have been armed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
package theftcaught on cameraAlvin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PACKAGE THEFT
Thief caught on camera stealing package from home
Man immediately uses stolen credit card for high-end tech
Try these tricks to keep packages away from thieves
Roach revenge: Woman leaves 500 live insects for mail thieves
More package theft
Top Stories
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Child struck by vehicle in Katy
Man turns to ABC13 for help with homeowners association
Police investigating Snapchat threats against Lamar HS students
Denny's chokehold death trials pushed back against couple
District responds after video shows teacher on top of woman's car
HBU remembers former football star Garret Dolan
Man accused of exposing himself to girls near Rosenberg school
Show More
Police: Woman raped by 2 men in Afton Oaks neighborhood
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
Lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak grows to 149 cases in 29 states
Attorney of former prosecutor defends client in Alfred Brown case
More News