10 school districts call Harris Co.'s plan to reopen too restrictive

As school districts get ready to kick off the new school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, superintendents from 10 Harris County districts say the health department's recommendations on reopening are too restrictive.Among the school districts are big ones like Cy-Fair ISD, Humble ISD and Katy ISD."We believe that the metrics outlined in the plan you have provided are not attainable to resume in-person instruction in the foreseeable future," a letter sent to the health department read.Last week, Harris County leaders and health experts unveiled what they called the "Roadmap to Reopen Schools," which said districts should not allow in-person learning until the county is out of the red level alert - which indicates uncontrolled spread of the virus."We cannot pretend that children don't spread the illness," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said, cautioning that the positivity rate is "far worse than when schools were shuttered in April."When conditions improve, the roadmap suggests districts can welcome back in-person learners at reduced capacity.The superintendents wrote in their letter that this basically amounts to an indefinite closure, which they say they can't support."Schools have been closed for in-person instruction since March 2020 and continued indefinite closure as outlined in the Roadmap to Reopening Schools Plan will be harmful to children," the letter read.They say they are following guidelines from the Texas Education Agency and the CDC.Houston ISD is not among the school districts. The other districts in the letter include Clear Creek, Deer Park, Huffman, Humble, Klein, Pasadena, Spring Branch and Tomball.State leaders said Harris County and its public health department do not have the power to prevent school districts from resuming in-person instruction.Eyewitness News has reached out to Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health, for comment.