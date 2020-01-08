Education

Alvin Community College training next generation of police officers

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Working in law enforcement can be dangerous and high-stress, but if you have what it takes, Alvin Community College is ready to train you.

"I've always wanted to work as a police officer," said recent graduate Adrial Sanchez. "I didn't want to get into a work field that I would quickly get bored of."

More than 4,000 students have graduated from ACC's Law Enforcement Academy since it opened 50 years ago. Students earn certifications that then allow them to take state licensing exams and, hopefully, join local departments.



"It's just something I've always thought about," explained Alvin Police Department Officer Chelsey McDonald, who graduated from the academy. "Probably about six or seven years ago, the stars aligned, and I went into the academy and here I am."

Sergeant Charlie Lootens also graduated from the academy and now works as an ACC instructor while also serving at the Alvin Police Department.

"I can go anywhere into any business and they say, 'Hey Charlie, Hey Sarge!'' It's the close community and the people that bring me back every day," she explained.

