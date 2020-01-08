abc13 plus alvin

Alvin Antique center offers acres of unique merchandise

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Welcome to 55,000 square feet of nostalgia! You may walk in here for one thing, but you are going to leave with something else that catches your eye!

"It can be overwhelming when you walk in the door, we started 17 years ago," said Gayle Gust, Co-owner of Alvin Antique Center and Marketplace. "We have over 300 dealers, each booth reflects their personality."

The Alvin Antique Center and Marketplace has so much to offer. It's full of old and new, restored and up-cycled items each with their own history.

"I live in Seabrook, but I drive to Alvin to shop at this antique store. I always find something that I want or think I want, or actually what I need," said shopper Merlyn Brown.

"They're not going online and getting instant gratification, they are going to have to look. They forget about their troubles and they enjoy themselves, "Gust said. "I enjoy having them and that makes my day."

For shoppers like Lorie, it's a walk down memory lane

"Oh my gosh, how cute. I had this lunch kit in the fifth grade, my mom got me that lunch box. I have goosebumps," Lorie Carter said as she shopped.

It's also an opportunity for dealers to have a permanent home to sell their merchandise.

"They walk into my booth and they just start giggling because it pokes fun at yourself and everybody gifts that you can give at birthdays, anniversaries, and makes people smile," JoAnn Prowell, Shop Owner.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc13 plusabc13 plus alvin
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS ALVIN
Why are there 2 alligators that live in this bank in Alvin?
This 15-year-old with autism is known as the 'soap making boss'
ABC13+ ALVIN: Helping special students through inclusivity
Why downtown Alvin will be the place to be for this event in April
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News