Alligator in Fulshear swoops in and steals girl's fish right off fishing line

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- A girl who was out fishing was in for a surprise when she started reeling in a fish she caught from a bridge near Fulbrook.

In the video above, the little girl was captured trying to reel in her fish when a gator came rushing in the water to snatch the fish away.

Fulshear police posted the video on social media with the caption, "'Speeder" captured on video by Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek resident. Thank you for sending it to us."

The post has since been shared over 30 times on Facebook.

