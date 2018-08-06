The man accused of killing three people, leading to a tense manhunt in the Houston area in July, is due back in court on Monday.On Friday, Jose Gilberto Rodriguez was charged with his third capital murder count in connection to an alleged deadly crime spree.The third charge is connected to the killing of Allie Barrow, who was the Mattress Firm employee found shot to death near Willowbrook Mall.Rodriguez, a parolee, was arrested three days after the murder, but not before allegedly killing Eduardo Magana inside a Mattress1One store.The 46-year-old is also accused of killing Pamela Johnson inside her home.Investigators believe Rodriguez pried open the burglar bars on a kitchen window at Johnson's home to gain entry.They believe he tied her hands to a headboard and shot her in the chest.A 22-year-old METROLift driver was also shot and robbed during what investigators called a week-long murderous rampage.From July 5-13, Rodriguez pawned several items belonging to the victims, including two telephones and Johnson's television.While surveillance video of him was widely-circulated, Rodriguez was ultimately identified through prints left behind on one of the victims' cars he allegedly stole.A black revolver believe is tied to the crime spree was recovered during the arrest.His last alleged victim, Magana, was found facedown with a gunshot wound to his head.Rodriguez is being held in the Harris County jail without bond.