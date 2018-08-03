Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, the parolee who was the subject of a tense manhunt in the Houston area in July, has been charged with his third capital murder count in connection to an alleged deadly crime spree.On Friday, the capital murder charge was filed against Rodriguez. This is connected to the killing of Allie Barrow, who was the Mattress Firm employee who was found shot to death near Willowbrook Mall on July 14.Rodriguez was arrested three days after the murder, but not before allegedly killing another mattress store worker on July 16.He is being held in the Harris County jail without bond.The 46-year-old is also accused of killing Pamela Johnson inside her home and Eduardo Magana inside a Mattress1One store.A 22-year-old METROLift driver was also shot and robbed during what investigators called a week-long murderous rampage.Investigators believe Rodriguez pried open the burglar bars on a kitchen window at Johnson's home to gain entry. They believe he tied her hands to a headboard and shot her in the chest.From July 5-13, Rodriguez pawned several items belonging to the victims, including two telephones and Johnson's television.While surveillance video of him was widely-circulated, Rodriguez was ultimately identified through prints left behind on one of the victims' cars he allegedly stole.A black revolver, investigators believe it is tied to the crime spree, was recovered during the arrest.His last alleged victim, Magana, was found facedown with a gunshot wound to his head.