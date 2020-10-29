Texas Tribune

Houston appeals court won't let Ken Paxton criminal trial move to Collin County, for now

A Houston appeals court has pressed pause on a ruling that would have allowed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to stand trial for felony securities fraud in his hometown of Collin County.

That Oct. 23 ruling came three years after the case was first sent to Harris County, with prosecutors arguing they could not get a fair trial prosecuting Paxton in a part of the state where he and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, are deeply politically connected.

Paxton is accused of persuading investors to buy stock in a technology firm without disclosing he would be compensated for it. He has maintained his innocence and dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

SEE ALSO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton denies bribery allegations made by top aides

The 1st Court of Appeals in Houston has, for now, blocked the case from resuming in Collin County - likely further delaying the five-year-old case - as it considers the issues.

Paxton was indicted in 2015, but has yet to go to trial amid side battles like the venue dispute and an argument over how much the prosecutors should be paid.

Paxton once represented Collin County in the Legislature, and now his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, represents the region.

"Paxton thinks he won't face justice before a Harris County jury because two judges have told him he won't," said Brian Wice, one of the special prosecutors. "We believe the 1st Court of Appeals will tell him that's not how the law works."

Separate from the five-year-old securities fraud charges, Paxton has been in hot water this month after seven of his top aides accused him of serious crimes, including bribery. They allege he used the power of the attorney general's office to serve the interests of a political donor, Austin real estate investor Nate Paul.

Paxton has dismissed the allegations as "false" and the aides as "rogue employees." As of this week, all seven have either resigned, been placed on leave or fired. A spokesman for Paxton denied that firing two whistleblowers was retaliation.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsaustintexas politicstexas newsattorney generalcourtcourt casetexas tribune
TEXAS TRIBUNE
Social workers can't discriminate against LGBTQ clients
Everything we know about Kamala Harris' visit to Texas
Week before the election, Texas National Guard prepares troops
TX counties will only have 1 drop-off site for mail-in ballots
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial service for fallen HPD sergeant underway
Prosecutors allege contractor overcharged Houston ISD $6 million
ExxonMobil to lay off 1,900 jobs, mostly at Houston offices
Houston woman shares terrifying video of man pointing gun at her
Cold wind blows into Houston today
Train derailment forces evacuations in southeast Texas
Second stockpile surge? Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
Show More
For 1 day, you can early vote at any time at these 8 places
Swallowing a battery sends toddler to the hospital for over a week
$1 million worth of stolen goods found in Katy home
Richmond woman adds to pole-dancing display
Experts looking into COVID-19 baby boom among certain areas
More TOP STORIES News