Family desperately looking for missing 26-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother is desperately searching for her 26-year-old daughter who hasn't been seen since Thanksgiving, according to her family.Stacey Robinault told Eyewitness News on Sunday she has not spoken with her daughter, Alexis Sharkey, since the holiday.She said the two were discussing Christmas plans at the time. Since then, no one has heard from Sharkey, according to Robinault.The mom said she has tried calling Sharkey's phone, but all calls are sent to her voicemail.Sharkey and her husband recently moved to Houston in January, according to the family. He hasn't heard from her since Friday.A Facebook post published by Robinault, which features two photos of Sharkey, has been shared more than 6,000 times.The case remains under investigation.If you have any information about Sharkey, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department and reference Case #158281920.