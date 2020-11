HPD Homicide Detectives are on the scene of a woman found deceased on the side of the road in the 1000 Block of Red Haw Lane. #hounews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 28, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the side of the road Saturday morning in west Houston.A call came in shortly before 8:20 a.m.The woman was found dead in the 1000 block of Red Haw Lane, near the Katy Freeway and Eldridge Parkway.Authorities have not said how the woman died or whether her death is suspicious.