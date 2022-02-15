Astros' Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan are expecting their first baby

Houston Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a new Astros baby on the way!

Houston Astros third baseman, Alex Bregman, and his wife, Reagan, announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple made the announcement on social media, sharing a video that shows a sonogram photo inside a stroller.

Alex and Reagan tied the knot in December 2020.

"Baby we're crazy bout you," the couple wrote in their joint Instagram post.

In a separate post on her Instagram, Reagan said the baby is due in August 2022.

Friends and fans shared their support in the comments, including the Astros' own Lance McCullers Jr., who wrote, "LETS GO!!!! BABY BREGMAN ON THE WAY."

