Astros' Alex Bregman to tour 2022 World Series Trophy while working Raising Cane's drive-thru

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Count us in for some chicken strips and some of that good Raising Cane's sauce! A famous face will be working at a Cane's drive-thru on Thursday.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is scheduled to work a shift at the restaurant at 12201 Westheimer at Westminster Plaza from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bregman will be touring the Astros 2022 World Series Trophy.

There will be giveaways for fans who line up early.

Now, he's not the first Astro to do this. Jeremy Peña drew a massive crowd of fans while working a shift at the Raising Cane's on the Gulf Freeway back in November 2022.

