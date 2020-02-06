Pets & Animals

Aldine ISD high school senior makes history with grand champion steer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school senior in Aldine ISD has made history!

Nimitz Senior High School student Angel Allen made school and Aldine ISD history when her steer Butterscotch received the Grand Champion title at the 61st annual Aldine ISD Livestock Show.

The honor is the highest one a competitor in the show can earn. Angel is also the first African American woman to receive the honor.

Angel raised her steer for nine months to prepare for the competition.

Butterscotch was auctioned off at the Aldine ISD Sale of Champions for $16,500.

All of the money made during the auction goes directly to the students.
