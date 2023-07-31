AJ Armstrong's 3rd capital murder trial begins Monday after delays, 7 years after parents' deaths

Seven years and two days ago, Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong were found shot to death in their home. Now, their son will face his third capital murder trial after two hung juries.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven years and two days after Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong were found shot to death in their southwest Houston home, their son, A.J. Armstrong, now 23, will face his third capital murder trial, charged with killing them.

The jury was picked two months ago, after three weeks of an intense, one-on-one interview process. Multiple sources close to the case are now confirming to ABC13 that one of those jurors is out, which means one of the four alternates will move up.

Of the 12 jurors expected to deliberate, there are six men and six women, ranging in age from 26 to 65.

The trial was delayed from June after experts discovered what's believed to be blood on Armstrong's gray T-shirt he was wearing the morning of the murders.

Antonio Sr. and Dawn were shot in their bedroom in the early morning hours of July 29, 2016. Dawn was shot twice in the head and was found dead when EMTs arrived. Investigators say Antonio Sr., shot once, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Armstrong, who was 16 at that time, heading into his sophomore year at Lamar High School, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Twice, juries could not agree on a verdict. In 2019 and again in 2022, a near three-week trial ended in a mistrial.

We expect prosecutors, for the third time, to work to show how the killer had to have come from inside the house, pointing to the alarm records. Armstrong's attorneys have argued those same records show glitches and can't be trusted.

Judge Kelli Johnson has decided no cameras will be allowed in court for Monday's opening statements, which is different than the two previous trials. No video or audio recordings will be allowed throughout the trial until closing statements.

Armstrong's trial is expected to last three weeks. For an in-depth conversation about the case, click here.

