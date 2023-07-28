ABC13's Courtney Fischer takes you inside the AJ Armstrong case seven years after the murders of Dawn and Antonio Armstrong.

7 years after his parents' murders, AJ Armstrong is about to be tried for the 3rd time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been seven years since Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong were shot to death, and their then-16 year-old son, Antonio Jr., was charged with killing them.

Now 23, A.J. Armstrong is about to face his third trial for his parents' murders.

On Thursday, Armstrong's defense team delivered a couple cartloads of boxes and poster boards to the 178th District Court. Come Monday morning, Armstrong is expected to plead not guilty in Judge Kelli Johnson's courtroom at the start of round three.

Defense attorney Rick DeToto had no comment as he and attorneys Chris Collings and J.L. Carpenter walked into the elevator. Judge Johnson has warned all attorneys involved in the case not to discuss details with the media.

Armstrong has always maintained he did not shoot his parents. But someone certainly did on the night of July 28, 2016. In the early morning hours that followed, A.J. called 911 to report the deadly gunfire.

A.J. spoke to ABC13's Courtney Fischer exclusively in 2019 and 2022 about what he says happened that night. His grandparents, Antonio Sr.'s father and Dawn's parents, have believed his account and supported him from day one.

But investigators say the killer could have only come from inside the house. According to court paperwork, the Armstrong home on Palmetto Street in southwest Houston had a security alarm on that Armstrong had to disarm when police arrived to the house just before 2 a.m., after Armstrong called 911 to report hearing "gunshots from his parents' bedroom downstairs." Armstrong's bedroom was on the third floor. Dawn and Antonio Sr. slept on the second floor.

When police arrived, Dawn was found dead, having been shot twice in the head. Antonio Sr. had been shot once and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A 22 caliber handgun was found on the kitchen counter next to a note that read: "I HAVE BEEN WATCHING FOR A LONG TIME. GET ME." Investigators have testified in previous trials that no DNA or fingerprints were found on the gun. Police say the gun used to kill the Armstrongs was registered to Antonio Sr. and he kept it in his nightstand.

Each of A.J. Armstrong's previous trials ended in a mistrial. In April 2019, eight jurors believed Armstrong was guilty, while four believed he was not guilty. In October 2022, the split flipped, with four jurors stating they thought Armstrong was guilty and eight thought he was not guilty.

When Armstrong was first arrested and charged as a juvenile in July 2016, he was booked into jail with no bond. He was certified to be tried as an adult in March 2017, after turning 17, and his bail was set at $200,000. Armstrong posted bond and was released from jail with an ankle monitor he's been wearing since.

Armstrong's third capital murder trial was set to happen in June after an intense, three-week jury selection, but the trial was delayed over a new discovery. Multiple sources close to the case tell ABC13 that one week before opening statements were set to happen, what's likely blood was found on Armstrong's gray T-shirt that he was wearing the morning he was arrested. Judge Johnson has yet to rule on whether or not this new discovery will be allowed as evidence in trial three.

Opening statements are set for Monday, July 31 at 9 a.m. The trial is expected to take three weeks.

