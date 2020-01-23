Man traveling to Houston accused of stealing car with child, woman inside

A mother and child went through a terrifying moment when a man on a Houston-bound flight allegedly carjacked the family's car while they were still inside.Surveillance video from an airport near Fort Myers, Florida shows the suspect running from security after a woman caught him stealing from her purse.The suspect then ran out into the departures area where a family was getting into their car. The dad tried holding on to the car door, but falls. Video shows the moment the mom managed to jump into the back of the car with her child.The 36-year-old suspect identified as Addi Maqableh later stopped and let the mom and child go.He was soon arrested and is facing charges including kidnapping, battery, and robbery. Maqableh remains in Florida on a $175,000 bond.