Man traveling to Houston accused of stealing car with child, woman inside

A mother and child went through a terrifying moment when a man on a Houston-bound flight allegedly carjacked the family's car while they were still inside.

Surveillance video from an airport near Fort Myers, Florida shows the suspect running from security after a woman caught him stealing from her purse.

The suspect then ran out into the departures area where a family was getting into their car. The dad tried holding on to the car door, but falls. Video shows the moment the mom managed to jump into the back of the car with her child.

The 36-year-old suspect identified as Addi Maqableh later stopped and let the mom and child go.

He was soon arrested and is facing charges including kidnapping, battery, and robbery. Maqableh remains in Florida on a $175,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridasurveillanceu.s. & worldsurveillance videocarjacking
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News