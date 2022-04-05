airbnb

Pearland get ready to regulate short term rentals like Airbnb

The city of Pearland appears poised to regulate short-term rentals like Airbnb. A proposed ordinance would require owners to apply for a permit and have their properties inspected.

It also allows for the city to deny or revoke permits.

Bill Wiatrak occasionally rents out his home for spare income. He said he thinks the ordinance will allow leaders to shut down short-term rentals in the city.

"During the pandemic, my entertainment business got very very slow," said Wiatrak. "As a matter of fact, it was non-existent. I had to create some income."

City leaders voted 6 to 1 to advance the measure. It will likely be brought up against for a vote on Monday, April 11.

"The proposed ordinance that passed the first of two readings in the Council meeting on March 28 would establish requirements and regulations for the operation of properties as Short-term Rentals within the corporate limits of the City of Pearland. There currently isn't any information available to share about the registration process and requirements, but Pearland residents can feel confident that the City is constantly working to adapt to the ever-changing needs and desires of our diverse community."

