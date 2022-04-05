Pearland get ready to regulate short term rentals like Airbnb

The city of Pearland appears poised to regulate short-term rentals like Airbnb. A proposed ordinance would require owners to apply for a permit and have their properties inspected.It also allows for the city to deny or revoke permits.Bill Wiatrak occasionally rents out his home for spare income. He said he thinks the ordinance will allow leaders to shut down short-term rentals in the city."During the pandemic, my entertainment business got very very slow," said Wiatrak. "As a matter of fact, it was non-existent. I had to create some income."City leaders voted 6 to 1 to advance the measure. It will likely be brought up against for a vote on Monday, April 11.