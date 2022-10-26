Would a prize lottery get you to sit in the middle seat on a plane? An airline is hoping so

Airline Virgin Australia has launched a lottery with a prize pool worth about $145,000 ($230,000 AUD) to entice more passengers to sit in the middle seat.
The airline said it came up with the promotion after a recent poll it conducted found that almost no one wants the middle seat.
The company says it will hold a weekly drawing through April 2023.
Travelers who select or are assigned a middle seat will be eligible.
Among the prizes are a full-day helicopter pub crawl and a two-night vacation in Cairns, Australia that includes flights, accommodations, and a bungee jump.
There are also flights and tickets to the Australian Football League grand final with exclusive access to the pre-game lunch and after-party.