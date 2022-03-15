domestic violence

Richmond woman charged with shooting husband during alleged domestic dispute

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County woman was arrested after she allegedly shot her husband during a domestic dispute.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call with shots fired in the 6600 block of Plum Springs Lane in Richmond around 6:50 a.m. on March 10.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 32-year-old Adonia Martinez allegedly shot her husband, 31-year-old Larry Martinez.

Deputies said the shots were fired as Larry left their residence after a domestic dispute.

When Adonia was detained in the driveway, deputies said she confessed to shooting Larry. She was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Adonia Martinez, 32, is charged with aggravated assault family violence.



Deputies said she remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail, pending bond.

Larry was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

"Unfortunately, family violence continues to plague all our communities and affects people from all walks of life," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Our office works diligently to curb the problem of domestic violence by investigating and preparing cases such as this."

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, call the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 713-528-2121.
