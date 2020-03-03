5-year-old fighting rare blood disease back home after treatment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5907228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Right before she's scheduled to have a bone marrow transplant, a caravan of tow trucks drove past her window to keep her smiling!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There were claps and smiles from staff at Texas Children's Hospital the day Addaline Dolson finally went home.It was a long 68 days since her second bone marrow transplant.The 5-year-old is trying to beat cancer.Over the weekend, Addaline, known as Addie, was all giggles and fun as she ran around the house with her younger brother.ABC13 has been following her story since 2019.Her immune system is still too weak for visitors."A little bit of the stress has been relieved since she's in same room with us. She's in her own bed, but there is still that tension at the end of day," said her mother Chelsea Clampitt.Clampitt feels uneasy because there may be a possibility this second transplant could fail yet again, but so far doctors are pleased."Not once has she looked defeated or has frowned. With what she's going through, she's always kept her spirits high."That's partly because the community has been rallying behind her, especially the tow truck community since Little Addie loves them.Her dad and grandpa drive them for a living."Thank you! 110%. To everybody, especially the tow truck community," said Clampitt. "They have hit the ground running with their support."They even escorted her home from the hospital Saturday.Honking, one after another.Addie wears a big smile even after chemo, radiation, transfusions and more.She will continue to get transfusions three times a week, and if she keeps getting better she will only need one transfusion a year.