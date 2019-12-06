Active shooter killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida; At least 1 other dead

PENSACOLA, Florida -- An active shooter has been shot and killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, and authorities said, and at least one other fatality has been confirmed, according to the Navy.

Police said additional injuries were reported.

The Navy base, located on Florida's Gulf Coast, was put on lockdown. The area is currently being cleared.



Baptist Hospital in Pensacola told ABC News that nine patients are in its care. Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital said 6 patients were received at its trauma center.

The extent of those injuries is unclear.

It's unknown exactly where on the base the shooting took place.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

The base is home of the Blue Angels flight demonstration team and includes several major tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Naval Air Technical Training Center, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, the website says.

It also houses the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

This situation comes just days after a sailor killed two civilians at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii before turning the gun on himself.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
