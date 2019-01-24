Abuse victims await list of accused Catholic priests

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirms a list of Catholic priests accused of abuse, including Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez, will be released in the next few days.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Survivors of alleged sexual abuse along with their supporters will gather in Montrose on Thursday night.

The gathering comes just days before a list of credibly-accused priests is released by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

"First of all, I don't expect them to report them all," said Michael Norris, who says he is a survivor of sexual abuse by a Catholic priest.

RELATED: Archdiocese accused of withholding documents in priest sex case

He is the leader of the Houston chapter of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.

"What we'll find is it will be a low number, that's what I'm expecting," Norris said. "They won't put everyone on that list. There's a lot of order priests that come through this diocese that won't be on that list."

In November, law enforcement took thousands of pages of documents following a search warrant on the Archdiocese offices.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is overseeing the case of Father Manuel La Rosa Lopez. He's charged with four counts of indecency with a child.

SEE ALSO: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo's computer seized during search at Galveston-Houston Archdiocese

Two victims allege they were sexually abused as children while at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe in the late 1990s to early 2000s. La Rosa Lopez was last assigned to a church in Richmond before being arrested.

It could be next year before La Rosa Lopez goes to trial as thousands of documents are being evaluated.

"I know there are a lot of people watching this thinking we're going to uncover a large amount of smoking guns in other investigations, and I don't know that that will be the case," said J. Tyler Dunman, with the district attorney's Special Crimes Bureau. "We're obviously not going to turn something into nothing. If the evidence is there, we will push it as far as it can go."

