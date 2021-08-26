job fair

Work-from-home jobs with benefits featured in free ABC13 virtual job fair

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Work-from-home jobs with benefits featured in virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With rising COVID-19 cases, there are growing work from home opportunities.

Every Thursday, ABC13 hosts a virtual job fair with Workforce Solutions. If you're looking for a job, this is a way to earn one quickly.

You can find this week's job fair in the video player above and our streaming apps.

There are nearly 350 jobs available that pay a minimum of $14 an hour. During the half-hour event, Workforce Solutions recruiters take applications from social media, email and through their website, and line up candidates for interviews.

One of the positions this week is a work-from-home customer service representative, which pays more than $14 an hour and offers benefits. With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Texas, this is a way to earn a paycheck without leaving your home.

If you're looking for career advice, resume help, or practice interviews, you can contact our ABC13 viewer hotline, and get free assistance. The number is (832) 849-0480.

To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

To participate in the job fair each Thursday, look for the live stream.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustoncareer advicejobs hiringjob faireventscareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair
ABC13 hosts job fair where you can find work or childcare assistance
ABC13 virtual job fair focuses on ways to land a job downtown
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News