HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With rising COVID-19 cases, there are growing work from home opportunities.
Every Thursday, ABC13 hosts a virtual job fair with Workforce Solutions. If you're looking for a job, this is a way to earn one quickly.
You can find this week's job fair in the video player above and our streaming apps.
There are nearly 350 jobs available that pay a minimum of $14 an hour. During the half-hour event, Workforce Solutions recruiters take applications from social media, email and through their website, and line up candidates for interviews.
One of the positions this week is a work-from-home customer service representative, which pays more than $14 an hour and offers benefits. With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Texas, this is a way to earn a paycheck without leaving your home.
If you're looking for career advice, resume help, or practice interviews, you can contact our ABC13 viewer hotline, and get free assistance. The number is (832) 849-0480.
To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
To participate in the job fair each Thursday, look for the live stream.
Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Work-from-home jobs with benefits featured in free ABC13 virtual job fair
JOB FAIR
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News