ABC13 to host two-night town hall on 'COVID-19 & Our Schools'

Dr. Grenita Lathan, Houston ISD superintendent

Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Aldine ISD superintendent

Dr. Rodney Watson, Spring ISD superintendent

Dr. Umair Shah, Harris County Public Health executive director

Zeph Capo, Texas Federation of Teachers president

Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD superintendent

Dr. Greg Smith, Clear Creek ISD superintendent

HD Chambers, Alief ISD superintendent

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas officials work to address a surge in COVID-19 cases, we know you have questions and concerns about keeping your children safe this school year.ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, will present a two-night town hall on Wednesday and Thursday, July 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., highlighting what you need to know as students head back to class for the fall semester.Eyewitness News anchors Gina Gaston and Erik Barajas are gathering school superintendents and medical experts to answer your questions about going back to school.The superintendents on our panel represent some of southeast Texas' largest school districts, where more than half a million students receive their education:You can watch the two-night town hall at ABC13.com, on the ABC13 news app, on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube and connected TV apps: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.