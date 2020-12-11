Society

ABC13's Samica Knight to host 'Holiday in the Tre' virtual Third Ward celebration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for a free virtual holiday party with singing, dancing and giveaways this weekend.

ABC13 anchor Samica Knight will host the 2nd Annual 'Holiday in the Tre' virtual celebration on Dec. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 5,000 people crowded Emancipation Park for the inaugural event in Third Ward in 2019. But due to COVID-19, the Emancipation Park Conservancy is bringing that cheer right to your living room.

The event will include a tree lighting, bike and H-E-B $50 gift card giveaways and performances from local and Grammy award-winning artists.

You can watch from the comfort of your own home on the Emancipation Park Conservancy Facebook page, YouTube channel and on their website.

According to the conservancy website, Holiday in the Tre was created to celebrate the holidays while also encouraging community collaborations, economic empowerment and awareness.
