Richmond and Rosenberg hometown heroes make a difference during the pandemic

By
RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) -- During the Coronavirus pandemic, hometown heroes in the Richmond and Rosenberg area have helped neighbors during the time of need.

David Patton has found himself walking H-E-B aisles more than ever. The Richmond man is on a mission to get goods.

But the State Farm agent isn't shopping for himself. In addition to looking at policies, Patton has spent the past few months reviewing shopping lists. During the Coronavirus pandemic, Patton's shopped for his elderly Richmond, and Rosenberg customers. "We came up with the idea of let's do it for them and serve them in that fashion," Patton explained. The community help goes beyond store shelves. Cyndia Rodriguez is putting her sewing passion to work after he son asked for a mask, and she saw a need. "I literally spent a month and a half sewing 16 hours a day," Rodriguez said. In all, Rodriguez says she made 400 masks. And more are on the way. Next week, she's holding a free mask masking class at 310 Gallery in Richmond. "There's so much negative in the world that you have to spread love and positivity and show people that things are good," Rodriguez said. A similar reason why Patton wonders H-E-B aisles looking for goods so his most vulnerable customers can stay safe. "We were called to serve," Patton said. "We've got to take care of our community." Rodriguez said there's still room. The classtakes place Sunday, June 28th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. If you're interested, contact 310 Gallery at (832) 627-5672.
