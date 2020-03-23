Society

Couple says "I do" through virtual wedding amid coronavirus pandemic

There have been countless couples who have had to cancel or postpone their dream weddings. A bride and groom from Pennsylvania, though, decided to go ahead with their nuptials but with a twist.
They told friends and family to stay home and streamed the ceremony over Facebook Live instead.

Only immediate family members were present. They were spaced apart and directed under social distancing guidelines.

As for the honeymoon, they plan to stay put for now until after everything has calmed down.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoneymooncoronavirusottwedding
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News