Houston area singer to be featured on American Idol this Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area singer and songwriter is making her way to the big screen.

Ren Patrick of Cypress will be featured in this season of American Idol.

Patrick stopped by the ABC13 studio to talk about her journey as a musician and touring the country as part of the pop group Stamps.

Watch the video above to learn more about Patrick and her journey.

