American Idol alum and Sugar Land native Uché drops new single featuring funk legend Bootsy Collins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- American Idol alum and Sugar Land native Uché is about to have fans moving and grooving to his new music.

The star announced his first single, "Whatever," which features Bootsy Collins, is out now.

But the song didn't achieve perfection overnight! Uché said he changed it at least six times before he was ready to present it to the world, and the single is all about the love he hopes to find.

"I've never really been in love. To me, the song is kind of like a fantasy. When I do finally find that person, I want to give them whatever they want, just because I feel like I'll be a good boyfriend," Uché said. "This is my ode to that. I will be an amazing boyfriend. Listen to these lyrics!"



Uché was a contestant on season 17 of American Idol, where he placed in the top 10.

The 18th season of American Idol is set to premiere Sunday on ABC13.

We tried to get him to dish on whether he knew if any Houstonians would make it on the show, but he stayed mum.

However, he did give some advice if there are any fellow Houstonians on the show.

"If there are, they've gotta go hard. Houston is coming all the way on the map and our talent is next level. We don't play," Uché said. "We've got Megan The Stallion, Normani, Lizzo. I feel like the water is different in Houston, they just go harder."

In the meantime, if you're ready to make a love connection, you can download Uché's single "Whatever" on iTunes and Google Play or you can listen to it on Apple Music and Spotify.

