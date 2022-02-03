job fair

ABC13's Who's Hiring event features jobs and how you can get your taxes done for free

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has a way for you to land a job or learn where you can get tax help, including what changes were made to the earned income tax credit.

Today at 11:30 a.m., we're partnering with Workforce Solutions for our weekly virtual job fair. There are a number of jobs, all with starting pay of more than $14 an hour.

BakerRipley representatives will also join our virtual event to talk taxes. We'll tackle tax changes, the earned income tax credit, and where you can get your taxes done for free.

You can watch our virtual event on our website. During the event, Workforce Solutions recruiters will take calls, emails, and applications from social media and the state's jobs website.

There's also an ABC13 hotline, where you can call and get free career help. The number is 713-243-6663.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

