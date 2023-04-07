2023 ABC13 Earth Day E-cycle Drive

Friday, April 21 from 6AM - 3PM

CompuCycle 8019 Kempwood Dr, Houston, TX 77055

ABC13 will celebrate its 16th annual "ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycle Drive" sponsored by Shell on Friday, April 21. This year our Live Drive event will be held at the CompuCycle facility from 6am-3pm. We encourage Houstonians to drop-off their e-waste materials (old computers, monitors, printers, electronics, cell phones, etc.) to help do their part to make Houston a better place to live. ABC13 will broadcast live from the E-Cycle event from 9-10am to educate Houstonians on simple and easy steps anyone can make at home to live an "earth friendly" life.

Please Note: Only 5 items per car.

This is a drive for consumer only, not for businesses. No trailers or flatbeds. Business deliveries can be scheduled with CompuCycle at (713) 869-6700.

