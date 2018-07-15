ABC13 crew spots car in flames minutes after crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A traffic accident turned scary Saturday night in north Harris County after a car erupted in flames.

The accident happened on West Hardy at the Beltway 8 around 8:30 p.m.

According to an eyewitness, a male driver was leaving the gas station when he collided with a female driver.

An Eyewitness News crew called 911 shortly after arriving to the scene.

Thankfully, both drivers were able to get away from the fiery scene without any serious injuries.

The female driver was taken to a local hospital.

