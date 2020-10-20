From cream puffs to Asiatown has the city's sweetest desserts!

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Houston's Asiatown is known for its food, and with more than 100 restaurants, there are a lot of options. But you can't top the area's desserts.You won't find a three layer cake at Meet Fresh, a Taiwanese dessert franchise that specializes in healthier desserts like grass jelly, sweet beans, and barley.If you're looking for something a little sweeter, try Bear Papa's. The chain was started in Japan and they make custom cream puffs. You pick the flavor of the pastry shell, then the cream filling. There are dozens of combinations, including vanilla, chocolate, green tea, or even boba.You can feel the Houston heat year-round, but you can cool off at Nu Cafe. The frozen ice takes 10 hours to prepare and is shaved to make desserts begging to be posted on Instagram. There are 15 flavors, and it's a feast for all the senses.You can try these sweet treats for yourself at the locations listed below:Meet Freshmeetfresh.us9393 Bellaire Blvd, Unit IHouston, TX 77036(832)582-5994Beard Papa'sbeardpapas.com9393 Bellaire Blvd, Suite GHouston, TX 77036(832) 409-5844Nu Cafénucafehouston.com9889 Bellaire Blvd, Ste 112AHouston, TX 77036(713) 771-7771