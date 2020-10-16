abc13 plus asiatown

16-year-old student starts business amid pandemic to help other's confidence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed every aspect of our daily lives, but one St. Agnes Academy student used her time at home to do something more.

"During quarantine you either level up or you stay where you are. I couldn't be a person who stayed where I was. I had to be bigger. I'm here for a bigger purpose, I feel like," Kai McFolling said.

McFolling launched her own company Eleven25, named after her birthday Nov. 25, back in April. Her goal for the business is to help people elevate their looks, confidence and energy.

She sells multiple products including sunglasses, T-shirts, jewelry, body oil and lip gloss.

