Community & Events

Enjoying your pool during the pandemic

By
Our ABC13PLUS series is all about finding fun things for you to do while staying safe. We'll be reporting from Katy and Fulshear all week, and today, we're taking you to your own backyards!

Personal swimming pools may be one of the safest places you can be right now.

According to the CDC, there's no evidence that COVID19 can spread through water, but if you really want to be careful, you can always use chemicals to inactivate the virus.

"It's all about sanitation. Every week we're adding the chlorine, we're adding the chemicals to the pools. We're killing what's inside that pool," said ABC Home and Commercial Services Pool Manager Brent Weikel.

Technicians with ABC Home and Commercial Services say they've been busier than ever this summer.

In this heat, they're even installing chillers that will bring water temperatures down 7-10 degrees.

"People have less to do and they're spending time with their families and they really need that pool."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssummerabc13 plus katypoolabc13 plusabc13 plus fulshear
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner reports 884 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths
Two tropical waves to bring soaking storms this week
Here's how many lives you can save by simply wearing a mask
Texas school district holding meeting today over hair policy
Judge Hidalgo urging schools to go virtual for 8 weeks
Houston workers to gather for 'Strike for Black Lives'
Low chance of development over the next 5 days
Show More
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
University of St. Thomas will provide laptops for freshmen
Westbrook in Orlando week after revealing COVID-19 case
Federal judge's son killed, husband shot in NJ; Suspect found dead
MKT Distillery's new signature item is saving lives
More TOP STORIES News