How Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's Houston ties helped team's deep playoff run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn constructs the defensive game plan for his team against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, Glenn brings his own Houston ties to the pivotal game on Sunday.

Born and raised from Humble, Glenn attended Texas A &M University, where he helped lead the Aggies to consecutive Southwest Conference championships and trips to the Cotton Bowl in his two-year tenure. Furthermore, Glenn was inducted into A &M's Sports Hall of Fame in 2000 and spent a 15-year career in the NFL as a defensive back.

To begin his stint with his hometown Houston Texans, Glenn was acquired by the team through the 2002 NFL Expansion Draft. In fact, Glenn also became one of the franchise's first players to be selected to the NFL Pro Bowl in 2002. Glenn also played for two seasons with Houston's rival team in Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, right after spending three seasons with the Texans.

Aaron Glenn's professional playing career:

1994-2001 : New York Jets

: New York Jets 2002-2004 : Houston Texans

: Houston Texans 2005-2006 : Dallas Cowboys

: Dallas Cowboys 2007 : Jacksonville Jaguars

: Jacksonville Jaguars 2008: New Orleans Saints

Since Glenn's retirement as an NFL player, he has pursued a coaching career, including: assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns (2014-2015), defensive backs coach with the New Orleans Saints (2016-2020), and currently serves as a part of the Lions' coaching staff. Moreover, Glenn has emerged as an NFL head coaching candidate this season after interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans.

As Glenn prepares for, arguably, the biggest NFL game of his career, he aspires to fulfill his role to make the necessary defensive adjustments for the Lions. Not to mention, Detroit joins Houston as one of four teams in the league to have never made a Super Bowl.

All in all, Glenn's more than two decades worth of NFL experience has certainly helped Detroit's run in the postseason, especially with the opportunity of a trip to the Super Bowl on the line on Sunday.